Nexo Price Hits $0.71 on Major Exchanges (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nexo token can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00004171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a total market cap of $396.50 million and $6.63 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nexo Profile

Nexo launched on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexo is nexo.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

