Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 594 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vishay Precision Group worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 327,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 34,345 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.95. The company had a trading volume of 43,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,269. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.07. The stock has a market cap of $542.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $41.63.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

Insider Transactions at Vishay Precision Group

In related news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 381,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,309,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

