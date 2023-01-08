Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McKesson Stock Up 3.2 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.70.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $12.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $386.05. 993,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,461. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $237.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.78. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

