Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,268 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 25.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BK traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.95. 4,277,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,141. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average is $42.91.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

