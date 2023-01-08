Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 116,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 177,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,792,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

BATS:QUAL traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.14. The company had a trading volume of 531,999 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.40 and a 200 day moving average of $114.92. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.