Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,240,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,663,000 after purchasing an additional 618,318 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,031,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175,960 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,139,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,085 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

SCHX stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $45.77. 2,258,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,492. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $56.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.15.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

