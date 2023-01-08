Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in K. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 115.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 137.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of K traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,351,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,485. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average of $72.56. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

Kellogg declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,118,712 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

