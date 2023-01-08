Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded up $8.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,725,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,775. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.49.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

