Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Raises Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Allegion by 59.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Allegion by 66.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 61.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 12,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded up $3.67 on Friday, hitting $111.42. 528,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.74. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $129.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.22.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

