Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Reduces Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.3% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded up $2.94 on Friday, reaching $97.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,610,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,997. The stock has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.45%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

