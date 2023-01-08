Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 473.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,906.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. 1,271,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,610. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $30.01.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

