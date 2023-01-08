NuCypher (NU) Reaches Market Cap of $60.74 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a market cap of $60.74 million and approximately $629,969.23 worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for about $0.0864 or 0.00000509 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

