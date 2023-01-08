NuCypher (NU) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $589,788.99

NuCypher (NU) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. NuCypher has a total market cap of $61.18 million and $589,788.99 worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NuCypher has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for $0.0870 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

