O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00.

OI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.86.

O-I Glass Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OI stock opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 9.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 277,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 63,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 120.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 251.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

