Ontology (ONT) Market Capitalization Hits $143.66 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 8th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $143.66 million and approximately $6.99 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000958 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,287.56 or 0.07515229 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00032577 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00071084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00063017 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00024033 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.