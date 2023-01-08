Oppenheimer Comments on BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of BJRI opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.52 million, a P/E ratio of -139.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $311.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million.

In other news, VP Christopher P. Pinsak sold 3,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $102,527.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at $126,147.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

