Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 219.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,331 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,145 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 9.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $85.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.72. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $89.52. The company has a market capitalization of $230.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

