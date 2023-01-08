Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Reaches $0.0850 on Major Exchanges

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $54.05 million and $631,573.94 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0850 or 0.00000501 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.56 or 0.00433411 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.01 or 0.01461196 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,195.92 or 0.30612693 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain launched on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 957,500,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 636,161,234 tokens. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

