Orchid (OXT) Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $48.22 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0698 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

