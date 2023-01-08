OriginTrail (TRAC) Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last Week

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001036 BTC on popular exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $65.21 million and $1.09 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00436530 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.69 or 0.01458333 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,257.24 or 0.30829376 BTC.

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

