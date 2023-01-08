Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

OR stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $14.56.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 69.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -23.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.9% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,536,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,092 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,531,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,913 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,003,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,837,000 after purchasing an additional 669,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,164,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,695 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

