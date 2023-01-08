Osmosis (OSMO) Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last Week

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $359.58 million and $6.31 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00004309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Osmosis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00432444 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.42 or 0.01466563 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,173.88 or 0.30544349 BTC.

About Osmosis

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Osmosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Osmosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.