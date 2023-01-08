Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.64.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $134.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of -273.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.15. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $213.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.14.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,411,670.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares in the company, valued at $110,901,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,901,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,045 shares of company stock valued at $47,963,681. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 49,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 249 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,241 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

