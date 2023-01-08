Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits Market Cap of $876.22 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005892 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $876.22 million and $796,661.51 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001052 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000656 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002918 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00011345 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000131 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.