Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,244,000 after purchasing an additional 728,857 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1,186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 777,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,518,000 after purchasing an additional 716,921 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,725,000 after purchasing an additional 653,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 614.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 648,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,871,000 after purchasing an additional 557,825 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.46.

Insider Activity

Paychex Price Performance

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,657 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $117.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.19. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.