PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $193.13. The firm has a market cap of $87.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.