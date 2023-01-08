Peak Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 2.4% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHC traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.49. 368,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,237. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $41.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

