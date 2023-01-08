Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,052,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,022.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.69. 1,833,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,038. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $26.14.

