Peak Financial Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 769,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 407,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,989 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of PGHY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,986. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $21.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21.

