Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 6,911 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Peak Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,911 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 2.8% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

BATS:EFAV traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.98. 647,780 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.08. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.