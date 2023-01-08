PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives $67.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFSI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Derek Stark sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $403,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $2,346,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,408.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $403,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,426 shares of company stock worth $9,126,641. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSI opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.36. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $70.44.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $476.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.60 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 26.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.64%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

