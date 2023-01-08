Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Reduces Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 2.3% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned about 0.12% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $75,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,610,557,000 after buying an additional 13,965,418 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,779,000 after purchasing an additional 725,606 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,441.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 573,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,030,000 after purchasing an additional 535,910 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $943,516,000 after purchasing an additional 471,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,465,000 after purchasing an additional 363,641 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDX opened at $259.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.89 and its 200 day moving average is $243.35. The company has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

