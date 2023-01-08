Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Sells 1,485 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,220,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for 2.4% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $81,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,322,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,887 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 12.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,128,000 after buying an additional 864,981 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 14.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,240,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $401,739,000 after buying an additional 801,454 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 7.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,152,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,124,000 after buying an additional 429,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,426,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,901,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.4 %

APH stock opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.75. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $84.11. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 28.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

