Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $808.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $87.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,192,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,435,000 after buying an additional 39,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,640,000 after purchasing an additional 81,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,396,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 722,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4,829.6% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 492,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,759,000 after purchasing an additional 482,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Further Reading

