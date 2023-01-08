Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.
Perion Network Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of PERI opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.23. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $29.57.
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.00 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 16.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perion Network will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
