Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Shares of PERI opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.23. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $29.57.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.00 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 16.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perion Network will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 30.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

