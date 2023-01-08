PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 546.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $133.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $190.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.13.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

Insider Activity at PerkinElmer

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Stories

