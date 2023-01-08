Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Major Shareholder Sells $57,350.00 in Stock

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $57,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,127,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,194,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Permianville Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 21,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $65,575.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 2,100 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $7,875.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 12,240 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $46,022.40.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 26,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $99,905.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 26,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $98,540.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 27,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $105,325.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 25,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $95,250.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 24,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $92,610.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 6,322 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $23,707.50.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 28,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $106,120.00.

Permianville Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $5.79.

Permianville Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

