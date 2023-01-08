Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €191.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €191.00 ($203.19) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($180.85) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €199.00 ($211.70) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($244.68) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($228.72) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($223.40) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €186.30 ($198.19) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €185.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of €184.69. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($114.10) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($144.95).

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.