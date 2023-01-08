Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) PT Lowered to €191.00

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €198.00 ($210.64) to €191.00 ($203.19) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PDRDY. Credit Suisse Group raised Pernod Ricard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pernod Ricard from €281.00 ($298.94) to €265.00 ($281.91) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pernod Ricard from €212.00 ($225.53) to €203.00 ($215.96) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.80.

Shares of PDRDY stock opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

