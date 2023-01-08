Persistence 24-Hour Volume Reaches $229,387.38 (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Persistence has a market capitalization of $68.61 million and $229,387.38 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Persistence has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Persistence token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00002838 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.45 or 0.00432887 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.93 or 0.01490702 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,187.13 or 0.30571559 BTC.

About Persistence

Persistence’s genesis date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 160,664,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,364,890 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one.

Persistence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics.Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

