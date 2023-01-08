Piper Sandler Cuts Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $30.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.93.

Confluent Trading Up 1.5 %

Confluent stock opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.02. Confluent has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $81.11.

Insider Activity

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $177,207.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 330,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,643,008.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,270 shares in the company, valued at $981,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $177,207.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 330,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,643,008.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363 over the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Confluent by 461.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,107 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Confluent by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,210,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,372,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,631,000 after purchasing an additional 517,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Further Reading

