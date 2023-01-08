Piper Sandler Cuts JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $24.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised JFrog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.40.
JFrog Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of FROG opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42. JFrog has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 0.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,385.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,050,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,522,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,941,828.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,609 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,385.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,276 shares of company stock worth $5,336,684 in the last three months. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in JFrog by 4.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in JFrog by 6.3% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in JFrog by 98.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in JFrog by 3.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in JFrog by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JFrog (FROG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.