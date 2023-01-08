Piper Sandler Cuts JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $24.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised JFrog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.40.

JFrog Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of FROG opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42. JFrog has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). JFrog had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $71.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,385.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,050,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,522,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,941,828.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,609 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,385.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,276 shares of company stock worth $5,336,684 in the last three months. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in JFrog by 4.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in JFrog by 6.3% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in JFrog by 98.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in JFrog by 3.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in JFrog by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Featured Articles

