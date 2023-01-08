Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) EVP Sells $20,479.20 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $20,479.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,445 shares in the company, valued at $955,985.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.1 %

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.36. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $9.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Playa Hotels & Resorts

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

