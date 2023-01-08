Po.et Market Capitalization Hits $63,964.72 (POE)

Po.et (POE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Po.et has a total market cap of $63,964.72 and $28.68 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Po.et token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Po.et has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Po.et alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.65 or 0.00434471 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.77 or 0.01585531 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,201.97 or 0.30687507 BTC.

Po.et Profile

Po.et was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Po.et is https://reddit.com/r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Po.et is po.et. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Po.et Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple.POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Po.et Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Po.et and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.