Polymath (POLY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $135.48 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $135.48 million and $1.68 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.39 or 0.00450220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020357 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001741 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018766 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.14484531 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $1,617,113.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

