PotCoin (POT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.02

PotCoin (POT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $347,952.14 and $4.02 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

