Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 476,054 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Prologis by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $116.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $107.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

