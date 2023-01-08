Prom (PROM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.82 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $3.99 or 0.00023167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $72.87 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00012826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037009 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00042899 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005799 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00018783 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00238168 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.88450805 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $3,019,908.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

