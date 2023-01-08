Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) & Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Head to Head Comparison

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) and Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.4% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Turquoise Hill Resources has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turquoise Hill Resources 0 6 3 0 2.33 Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Turquoise Hill Resources and Pure Energy Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus price target of $35.29, indicating a potential upside of 12.34%. Given Turquoise Hill Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Turquoise Hill Resources is more favorable than Pure Energy Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and Pure Energy Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turquoise Hill Resources 33.00% 5.89% 3.85% Pure Energy Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and Pure Energy Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turquoise Hill Resources $1.97 billion 3.21 $524.89 million $2.79 11.26 Pure Energy Minerals $200,000.00 40.73 -$290,000.00 N/A N/A

Turquoise Hill Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Pure Energy Minerals.

Summary

Turquoise Hill Resources beats Pure Energy Minerals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. in August 2012. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Group.

About Pure Energy Minerals

(Get Rating)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.