Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Issued By Oppenheimer

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Wendy’s in a report released on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Wendy’s by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Wendy’s by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

